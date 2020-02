New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

Thomas Hood RT @DonnyOnTheHorn: Teams with the worst SV%'s at 5v5: San Jose Sharks - 89.88% Detroit Red Wings - 90.66% Edmonton Oilers - 90.68% New Je… 16 minutes ago

CBS New York Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot and made 37 saves in posting his second straight shutout and the #Devils… https://t.co/HuBtmzcX5p 18 minutes ago

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: New Jersey 3 Los Angeles 0 (F) NJD 20-24-10 50 pts; LAK 19-32-5 43 pts ... https://t.co/LUMq1AH4WY 40 minutes ago

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NHLdotcom: Mackenzie Blackwood made 37 saves for his second straight shutout for the Devils, a 3-0 win against the Kings. Kyle Palmier… 40 minutes ago

Kingshark Sports NHL: New Jersey 3 Los Angeles 0 (F) NJD 20-24-10 50 pts; LAK 19-32-5 43 pts ... https://t.co/LUMq1AH4WY 46 minutes ago

NHL.com Mackenzie Blackwood made 37 saves for his second straight shutout for the Devils, a 3-0 win against the Kings. Kyl… https://t.co/qg72A2yyQZ 50 minutes ago

718 Los Angeles Kings - New Jersey Devils - #Devils blank the #Kings! Go #NJDevils! #njd #LAKvsNJD https://t.co/UMql91Me59 1 hour ago