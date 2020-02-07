Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay before he got married

Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay before he got married

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay before he got married

Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay before he got married

He wed wife Stephanie Lowe in 1993 but has said he realised he felt confused with his sexuality.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay when he got married

Television presenter Phillip Schofield has admitted he knew he was gay when he got married in 1993,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Married British TV presenter Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.