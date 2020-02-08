Global  

Thai Soldier's Shooting Rampage Ends; Nearly 30 Dead, Including Gunman

Thai Soldier's Shooting Rampage Ends; Nearly 30 Dead, Including GunmanDozens more were wounded in Thailand's deadliest mass shooting.
Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage; 20 dead

A Thai soldier gunned down at least 20 people in an attack which he shared on Facebook, emergency...
IndiaTimes - Published

News24.com | Thai gunman among 27 dead in 'unprecedented' mass shooting

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos went on...
News24 - Published


Tex4Me

TEX⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @pudding2312: A soldier with a grudge gunned down 26 people and wounded 57 in Thailand’s worst shooting spree before he was fatally shot… 2 minutes ago

fuckcancer56

fuckcancer Thai soldier shot to death by security forces after rampage leaves 29 dead at mall, army camp https://t.co/xuktUf6BTO 2 minutes ago

2Deege

i see it now RT @nhregister: Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest mass shooting in Thailand https://t.co/h8gCYr6K7j 2 minutes ago

Karthikaude

K RT @sherylkahn: Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest mass shooting in Thailand https://t.co/BjyoKxb1eH 3 minutes ago

Karrasamelia5

Karrasamelia RT @SearchWarrant1: 'It appears he went mad' — Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage https://t.co/s4HRzYWdZ5 5 minutes ago

sherylkahn

Sheryl Kahn Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest mass shooting in Thailand https://t.co/BjyoKxb1eH 6 minutes ago

TAGScampaign

TEACH A GIRL TO SWIM RT @JustinScarr: Hoping all our Thai friends, colleagues & their families are safe. Tragic events. Sending my thoughts to @jew_suchada @Som… 6 minutes ago

GinnCatherine

Zakiah Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest shooting spree in Thailand https://t.co/hjA557UKf2 via @timesofisrael 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people [Video]Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 29 people

Gunman, identified as junior army officer, goes on rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima over property dispute, PM says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

Thai soldier shot after deadly rampage [Video]Thai soldier shot after deadly rampage

A soldier angry over a property deal killed dozens in a rampage in northeastern Thailand, before being shot dead on Sunday morning. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

