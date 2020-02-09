Global  

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 with two foreigners - a Japanese and an American - among the dead.
China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall

BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China's death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen to 811, surpassing...
Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadershipâ€™s...
Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..

