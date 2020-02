U.S. casualties reported after troops fired upon in Afghanistan, official says 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:22s - Published U.S. casualties reported after troops fired upon in Afghanistan, official says The U.S. military says American and Afghan military personnel have been fired on while conducting an operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, and one official says there are U.S. casualties. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend U.S. casualties reported after troops fired upon in Afghanistan, official says NEW THIS MORNING-- AT LEAST TWOAMERICANSOLDIERS WERE KILLED -- SIXOTHERS WOUNDED DURINGOPERATION IN AFGHANISTANSATURDAY.A U-S MILITARY OFFICIALCONFIRMED ENEMY FORCES AMBUSHEDSEVERAL U-S AND AFGHAN SOLDIERSIN EASTERN AFGHANISTAN.THE GUNMAN WAS REPORTEDLYKILLED.THE TALIBAN AND THE ISLAMICSTATE BOTH OPERATE IN THATRE





