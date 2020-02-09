Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg take the lead in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg take the lead in New Hampshire

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg take the lead in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg take the lead in New Hampshire

Sen.

Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the second release of the Democratic primary tracking poll.

According to Business Insider, the poll was done by the University of New Hampshire.

Even with the lead, Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg are neck-and-neck, with 10 points ahead of other candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden polled third with 12 percent.

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren pilled at 9 percent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg spar ahead of next Democratic vote

Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Politico


Sanders leads polls ahead of New Hampshire primary, while Buttigieg climbs and Biden nosedives

Pete Buttigieg has come under fire from both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Biden as...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dataetcetera

Teresa Avasarala of the Faint Smile RT @sahilkapur: Pete Buttigieg’s rhetoric will thrill fiscal hawks, but it’s out of step with many Democrats who believe their party is eas… 4 seconds ago

MELVIC118

VICTORIA SEE RT @GOPChairwoman: From Pete Buttigieg to Bernie Sanders, 2020 Democrats want you to know that anyone who is pro-life is not welcome in the… 6 seconds ago

PiedPiper333

Procrastinators4Yang 🧢 RT @ZachandMattShow: Private jet spending last quarter - Democratic Presidential candidates: Bernie Sanders - $1,189,579 Joe Biden - $1,0… 6 seconds ago

Angela2132

Is It 2020 Yet? ✌🏻🇺🇸 RT @politico: Pete Buttigieg has narrowly edged out Bernie Sanders for delegates from last week's Iowa caucuses, according to the state Dem… 9 seconds ago

roughruggedraw

Winn Rose RT @proviewsusa: Pete Buttigieg calls for deficit reduction, swiping Bernie Sanders @PeteButtigieg plays the balanced budget line like res… 11 seconds ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: Pete Buttigieg calls for deficit reduction, swiping Bernie Sanders https://t.co/fpJwe08X31 https://t.co/clBpSmXg0p 20 seconds ago

LisaSmith4680

Lisa ❤️s America 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @alpipkin: Be careful of what you wish for ... You just may get it! Holy Hero Worship: Teenaged Pete Buttigieg Won a National Essay Con… 24 seconds ago

LynnFors

BlueinRedKY RT @CNNSotu: Pete Buttigieg on Bernie Sanders fundraising attacks: "Bernie's pretty rich, and I would happily accept a contribution from hi… 34 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard [Video]Libertarian Gary Johnson Endorses Tulsi Gabbard

2016 Libertarian Party presidential nominee Gary Johnson offered his support to Tulsi Gabbard. Johnson told a local Gabbard volunteer that he endorses the Democratic presidential hopeful. Gabbard..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire [Video]Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the second release of the Democratic primary tracking poll. According to Business Insider, the poll was done by the University of New Hampshire. Even with the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.