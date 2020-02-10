Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brad Pitt > Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run.

Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech.

The actor indicated he was unhappy at how Donald Trump's impeachment trial was handled.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

llhawaii

Loreo RT @LiveKellyRyan: Your Oscar WINNER Brad Pitt! #Oscars #redcarpet #AfterOscar https://t.co/ey960D1XRv 12 seconds ago

neriochicas

Nerio RT @BreitbartNews: They've got topical jokes! #Oscars https://t.co/hWos3WxbS9 4 minutes ago

happydave9

David Snavely RT @PamelaGeller: Oscar Winner Brad Pitt: 45 Seconds is ‘More than the Senate Gave John Bolton”: I loved this guy until he opened his mouth… 8 minutes ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville #BradPitt finally won an Oscar! Presented the trophy by last year's best-supporting actress winner Regina King, h… https://t.co/r0AyBiRUaV 8 minutes ago

rustilev

R. Rebel RT @xblandx: That's the first acting #Oscar for #Mizzou's own Brad Pitt. Other statuette came in '14, as a producer of Best Picture winner… 11 minutes ago

ItsLielers

💖ℓιєℓєяѕ💝 RT @Fandango: Brad Pitt is a first-time Oscar winner for ACTING!! (He previously won for producing) #Oscars https://t.co/4vKmdjDSat 13 minutes ago

Doesitreallyma9

Doesitreallymatter At least Brad Pitt is finally an #Oscar winner. That's something, right? 13 minutes ago

PRAISETRIUNEGOD

#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 BRAD PITT KISSED BONG HIVE at #Oscars #AcademyAwards awww, he's so tender "As Bong made his way back to his seat, h… https://t.co/BTwl5g4yvu 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam [Video]Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:45Published

Brad Pitt Talks Supporting Actor Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Oscars 2020 [Video]Brad Pitt Talks Supporting Actor Win For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | Oscars 2020

This is Pitt's first Academy acting win.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.