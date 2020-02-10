Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva Discuss Best Documentary Short Win For 'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Gi

맠롭👀 RT @ruffalochina : Mark Ruffalo with Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva, winners of the Documentary Feature award for “Learning to Skatebo… 13 minutes ago

Vaishnavi RT @TheAcademy : #Oscars Moment: "Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)" wins for Best Documentary Short. Carol Dysinger a… 22 seconds ago