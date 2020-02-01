Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

On February 9, Oscars night, our gaze will again fix on Brad Pitt, who has been nominated for best...

Nance 🦋🌊🦋 RT @BensOscarMath : Brad Pitt ( @OnceInHollywood ) joins George Clooney as the only people in Oscars history with wins for both Best Picture (… 5 minutes ago

rama rendra prayoga RT @FilmstoFilms_ : Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. https://t.co/H5hbKYlDRV 4 minutes ago

Thalapathy RT @PrimeVideoIN : once upon a time in hollywood wins an oscar for best production design and brad pitt bags the best supporting actor 😍💃 #O … 2 minutes ago

Tune.pk Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 92nd Academy Awards. #Oscars … https://t.co/LQJRPIJIXz 21 seconds ago