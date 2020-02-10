Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song
Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song
Eminem represents Detroit at the 2020 Oscars with a live performance of "Lose Yourself" from his 2002 motion picture 8 Mile.
