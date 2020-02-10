Global  

Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song

Eminem represents Detroit at the 2020 Oscars with a live performance of "Lose Yourself" from his 2002 motion picture 8 Mile.
0
Rapper Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apparently, it’s never too late to perform at the Oscars, particularly if...
Seattle Times - Published

Eminem finally performs 'Lose Yourself' at the Oscars, surprising (and confusing) fans

Rapper Eminem appeared on the award show stage to perform his track "Lose Yourself" years after it...
USATODAY.com - Published


Kiplimo_Tallam

Limo RT @iGitz__: Eminem performs Lose Yourself at the #Oscars 🔥 https://t.co/npv2uIT3aa 43 seconds ago

kanyeeewest1

kanyeeewest RT @chrisdonovan: Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars 17 years after he won an Oscar for the song. He didn't attend the 2003 cere… 2 minutes ago

marveImathers

tyler RT @XXL: WATCH: Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the #Oscars 17 years after winning award for Best Original Song 🚨 https://t.co/Leay6poC5S 2 minutes ago

zesl_raw

عبدالاله العمري RT @Shadyinfo: #Eminem didn't attend Oscars when he won first Oscar for Hiphop genre and 18 years later performs his one the most iconic Os… 4 minutes ago

DolphTheKing

Adolfo🐬🌐 RT @ScottFeinberg: AWESOME: @Eminem performs the best original song Oscar winner from 17 years ago, “Lose Yourself”! https://t.co/rHBxiPP0zo 5 minutes ago

VinamraSinha18

VahiFriendzoneHoneWalaLadka RT @Jhunjhunastic: My reaction to Oscars:- Brad Pitt wins: Woah nice. Joaquin Phoenix wins: Woohoo! Omg!! Finally he gets it. Eminem pe… 5 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @EW: Oscar winner Eminem finally makes it to show 17 years later, performs 'Lose Yourself' https://t.co/0OG4TzoaSk 6 minutes ago

slimtf

kobe RT @Shadyinfo: Omg #Eminem surprise performs his oscar winner song Lose Yourself at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/EjiQPaqrDC 8 minutes ago


Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' From '8 Mile' at 2020 Oscars | THR News [Video]Eminem Performs "Lose Yourself" From '8 Mile' at 2020 Oscars | THR News

The song won the rapper an Oscar in 2003.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:06Published

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars [Video]Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars

Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published

