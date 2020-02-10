Bill Gates orders world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Bill Gates orders world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has reportedly ordered the last word in eco-friendly luxury: a £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht.
The Aqua yacht features floor-to-ceiling windows in its luxury cabins, as well as space for a limousine and 31 crew members.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Sinot, the Dutch company developing what it calls the world's first hydrogen-powered luxury yacht, is...
CTV News - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources