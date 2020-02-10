Global  

Bill Gates orders world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has reportedly ordered the last word in eco-friendly luxury: a £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht.

The Aqua yacht features floor-to-ceiling windows in its luxury cabins, as well as space for a limousine and 31 crew members.
