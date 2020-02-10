Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Concern Over Latest Attacks On Cops

Concern Over Latest Attacks On Cops

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Concern Over Latest Attacks On Cops

Concern Over Latest Attacks On Cops

There's growing concern from the police union about the latest attacks on cops and whether it's part of a larger trend of anti-police sentiment in the city.

CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor, Commissioner, Unions Condemn Violence Against Cops [Video]Mayor, Commissioner, Unions Condemn Violence Against Cops

There's growing concern from the police union about the latest attacks on cops and whether it's part of a larger trend of anti-police sentiment in the city. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.