Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is ready to enter government in Ireland and it would be undemocratic to exclude it, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday after tallies indicated her party narrowly secured the most votes in a national election.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coalition talks expected in Ireland after Sinn Fein election surge, exit poll suggests

Coalition talks expected in Ireland after Sinn Fein election surge, exit poll suggests
euronews - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

robmoat

Robin Cathcart RT @NJamesWorld: Ireland faces MONTHS without a Government after three-way election tie Maybe little Leo should have spent more time conce… 29 minutes ago

Wensumblogger

Oliver Steward Sinn Féin to try to form ruling coalition after Irish election success https://t.co/HHvwIJ4qtc 54 minutes ago

bobmidd

BobM RT @Hepworthclare: Sinn Féin to try to form ruling coalition after Irish election success https://t.co/oqtKWlcW8z 56 minutes ago

danwibg

Dan Moshenberg Sinn Féin to try to form ruling coalition after Irish election success https://t.co/bgtEzO0TSM #Ireland 59 minutes ago

JenniferJeckles

JenniferJeckles🌹#RLB,then🌹#GTTO🌹 How the world turns...✊🏼✊ https://t.co/fbokvx8CKJ 1 hour ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @NBCNews: Irish politicians are facing messy talks over the creation of a new government as an exit poll suggests that the parliamentary… 1 hour ago

Kamp_EFOW

Adriaan Kamp Sinn Féin to try to form ruling coalition after Irish election success https://t.co/6oLBV9RMlw 1 hour ago

EUPolitics1

Dr. Erica Edwards Sinn Féin to try to form ruling coalition after Irish election success https://t.co/L7iUPQlJeW #333W 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election [Video]Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge [Video]Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge

Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.