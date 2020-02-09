Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:38s - Published Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is ready to enter government in Ireland and it would be undemocratic to exclude it, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday after tallies indicated her party narrowly secured the most votes in a national election. Francesca Lynagh reports.

