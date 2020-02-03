Global  

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election

Dublin voters respond to the landslide result for Sinn Fein in the Irish General Election which sent shockwaves around the country.

The dominance of two parties since the foundation of the State has come to an end with a desire for “change” being the reason cited among voters.
