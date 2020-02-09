Global  

Convoy of buses drive into Milton Keynes with coronavirus victims onboard

A convoy of buses carrying 118 Brits evacuated from the virus-hit Wuhan in China has been spotted on the A421 to Milton Keynes yesterday (February 9).

Passengers were transported from RAF Brize Norton to Kents Hill Park, Milton Keynes, on February 9 where they will be in quarantine for 14 days.
