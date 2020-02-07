Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Set To Depart

The Anthem of the Seas has been docked in New Jersey since Friday amid coronavirus concerns about 27 passengers who recently traveled to China.

The Center For Disease Control says there are no indications that passengers on the Anthem of the...

A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is expected to set sail again today.

Joan Marino-Geitz RT @GovMurphy : This morning, personnel from the @CDCgov boarded a cruise ship docked in Bayonne and screened 27 passengers who recently tra… 4 hours ago

ً RT @CNN : A cruise ship in Bayonne, New Jersey will finally set sail Monday after a coronavirus scare kept it docked -- and its passengers w… 3 hours ago

theOneness Uniting Through Love in Action RT @elenaevdokimov7 : A Filipino crew member has been found dead on the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas Four passengers of the ship we… 3 hours ago

Resist All Roads Lead To Russia RT @AlexButlertv : #breaking Several ambulances just pulled up to the cruise ship. — Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship docked… 2 hours ago

Chris Monti ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ❤️🥓 RT @GovMurphy : All four passengers from the cruise ship docked in Bayonne tested negative for novel coronavirus. New Jersey currently has n… 2 hours ago

Debbie RT @VippusaO : Several ambulances just pulled up to the cruise ship. — Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship docked 30 minutes ago… 2 hours ago

CBS New York A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is scheduled to finally set sail for the Bah… https://t.co/WlvZxNvvTd 2 hours ago