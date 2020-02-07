Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Set To Depart

Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Set To Depart

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Set To Depart

Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Set To Depart

The Anthem of the Seas has been docked in New Jersey since Friday amid coronavirus concerns about 27 passengers who recently traveled to China.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Latest: Cruise Ship Delayed In Bayonne, 4th Patient Tests Negative In NYC

A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is expected to set sail again today.
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •TIME


Four Cruise Ship Passengers In Bayonne Screened For Coronavirus Out Of Caution

Four Cruise Ship Passengers In Bayonne Screened For Coronavirus Out Of CautionThe Center For Disease Control says there are no indications that passengers on the Anthem of the...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •CBS 2DelawareonlineTIMEReutersCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Cruise ship docked in Bayonne since Friday’s coronavirus scare expected to leave today https://t.co/ZAM3UfLafO https://t.co/GaSg3fgKnZ 23 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Bayonne over coronavirus fears is scheduled to finally set sail for the Bah… https://t.co/WlvZxNvvTd 2 hours ago

dsftrinity

Debbie RT @VippusaO: Several ambulances just pulled up to the cruise ship. — Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship docked 30 minutes ago… 2 hours ago

ToxicExplodley

Chris Monti ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ❤️🥓 RT @GovMurphy: All four passengers from the cruise ship docked in Bayonne tested negative for novel coronavirus. New Jersey currently has n… 2 hours ago

IndivisibleInFL

Resist All Roads Lead To Russia RT @AlexButlertv: #breaking Several ambulances just pulled up to the cruise ship. — Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship docked… 2 hours ago

thewoness1

theOneness Uniting Through Love in Action RT @elenaevdokimov7: A Filipino crew member has been found dead on the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas Four passengers of the ship we… 3 hours ago

Thosbeenhere

ً RT @CNN: A cruise ship in Bayonne, New Jersey will finally set sail Monday after a coronavirus scare kept it docked -- and its passengers w… 3 hours ago

atrevidaforever

Joan Marino-Geitz RT @GovMurphy: This morning, personnel from the @CDCgov boarded a cruise ship docked in Bayonne and screened 27 passengers who recently tra… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Know Before You Go 2/10 [Video]Know Before You Go 2/10

Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi have what you need to know, including the latest on a suspect who targeted police in two shootings, a cruise ship set to depart Bayonne following coronavirus concerns, and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:50Published

Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus [Video]Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For Coronavirus

A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears was expected to set sail again Saturday, but its departure has been pushed back for a second time; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.