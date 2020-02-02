China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day
The 97 new deaths bring the total
to 909 deaths in China.
There have been 40,235 confirmed cases
of the coronavirus in China so far.
300 additional cases have been confirmed worldwide, with only one confirmed death outside of China.
The World Health Organization's director-general released a statement via Twitter on Sunday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via Twitter Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via Twitter The coronavirus originated in the Chinese
city of Wuhan in December and spread
rapidly throughout China.
There have been confirmed cases of the virus
in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S.