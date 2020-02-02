Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China.

There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far.

300 additional cases have been confirmed worldwide, with only one confirmed death outside of China.

The World Health Organization's director-general released a statement via Twitter on Sunday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via Twitter Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via Twitter The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and spread rapidly throughout China.

There have been confirmed cases of the virus in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus deaths, infections jump: All the latest updates

The death toll from the still-unknown virus continues to rise as more countries restrict China...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •ReutersBangkok PostIndiaTimes


China virus toll rises to 360 with 56 new cases

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 360, exceeding the country's...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

poandpo

POST Online Media Wuhan coronavirus: China reports nearly 100 deaths in a single day https://t.co/srwhW0EVvD #Health https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #685 5 minutes ago

salasloz

Saul Omar Lasprilla RT @luisrodevia: China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus : Goats and Soda : NPR https://t.co/96uoohq7Uu 10 minutes ago

luisrodevia

luisrodevia China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus : Goats and Soda : NPR https://t.co/96uoohq7Uu 11 minutes ago

Chelleld16

Chelle Duran China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus https://t.co/RsKeIWFeC6 14 minutes ago

civicindia

Gagan Maggo #China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From #Coronavirus https://t.co/cgr9JppbWJ 14 minutes ago

RebeccaHamel1

Rebecca Hamel RT @ASTMH: China reports nearly 100 deaths in a single day from #coronavirus. https://t.co/TB7nNnGH1c via @NPRGoatsandSoda 20 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Wuhan coronavirus: China reports nearly 100 deaths in a single day https://t.co/srwhW0EVvD #Health https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #46 30 minutes ago

Patrick70635297

Patrick Davis RT @NPR: China reported 97 new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, the highest single-day death toll since the epidemic began. That bri… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elderly man in China wipes spit all over elevator buttons [Video]Elderly man in China wipes spit all over elevator buttons

An elderly man in northern China deliberately applied spit onto the buttons of an elevator. The video, shot in the city of Datong in Shanxi Province on February 7, shows an old man standing at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia [Video]oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia

AS INDIA'S NEIGHBOUR CHINA CONTINUES TO BATTLE THE CORONAVIRUS HORROR, INDIA HAS BEEN KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH ON THE DEVELOPMENTS AS THE DEATH TOLL HAS CROSSED 900 WITH MORE THAN 40 THOUSAND CONFIRMED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.