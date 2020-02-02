China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China.

There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far.

300 additional cases have been confirmed worldwide, with only one confirmed death outside of China.

The World Health Organization's director-general released a statement via Twitter on Sunday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via Twitter Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via Twitter The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and spread rapidly throughout China.

There have been confirmed cases of the virus in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S.