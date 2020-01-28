Olivia Colman delivers legendary Oscars speech

"Last year was the best night of my husband's life." —Oscar winner Olivia Colman



Recent related videos from verified sources Regina King's Road To the Oscars Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on.. Credit: ABC Duration: 01:44Published 4 days ago The Biggest Stars are at The Oscars See just some of the biggest stars that are nominated for Oscars 2020. Don't miss your chance to see which of them take home the Oscar live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on ABC. Credit: ABC Duration: 00:30Published 2 weeks ago