Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach

Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach

Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach

Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach The actress starred alongside the award-winning actor in 'Joker', and at the Oscars Zazie has admitted to learning a lot from her acclaimed co-star.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, Zazie explained: Zazie relished working on the Oscar-nominated movie, and the actress knew it was always destined to be "something special".

She told E!

News:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Zazie Beetz Reveals What She Learned From Acting With Joaquin Phoenix At the 2020 Oscars

Acting opposite Joaquin Phoenix has got to be quite the experience. Zazie Beetz, who costars with...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix grateful for second chance [Video]Joaquin Phoenix grateful for second chance

Joaquin Phoenix grateful for second chance The star won the Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Joker', and he gave a passionate speech as he appealed for the "best of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:26Published

Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.