Merkel successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to quit after vote debacle

Christine Clauser RT @AP: Angela Merkel's designated successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will quit her role as head of the Germany's strongest party and won… 6 minutes ago

Mᥲrιᥲ Pᥙᥱrtᥲ-Rιᥱrᥲ RT @csmonitor: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says she won't be seeking the German chancellorship next year, reflecting a growing split within… 21 minutes ago

Fjordman RT @dw_politics: "This decision will have, in my view, no effect on the stability of the government coalition." CDU’s Annegret Kramp-Karr… 26 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s anointed successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said she would no longer seek German… 27 minutes ago

#SardinesUK 🐟 grow our shoal The fightback against local CDU and FDP parties supporting a coalition with the far right AfD in #Thueringen forces… https://t.co/VNEG1MMCub 30 minutes ago

Jay💥WE'RE COMING FOR YOU #MoscowMitch RT @minhtngo: AKK (Merkel's designated successor) quits after a CDU PM was elected with support from far-right (AfD) — defying a party ban… 30 minutes ago

Sławomir Mirowski Is Germany on the way towards a political tsunami? https://t.co/SmV6msl1CU 30 minutes ago