Cruise Ship Held In Port Over Coronavirus Fears Finally Back At Sea

Cruise Ship Held In Port Over Coronavirus Fears Finally Back At Sea

Cruise Ship Held In Port Over Coronavirus Fears Finally Back At Sea

More than 900 people have died from the coronavirus in China, surpassing the SARS epidemic, while in New Jersey the ship Anthem of the Seas finally set sail.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
11 Americans aboard cruise ship in Japan among those infected with new coronavirus

11 Americans aboard cruise ship in Japan among those infected with new coronavirusAt least 11 Americans are among the dozens of people aboard a cruise ship moored in Japan who have...
WorldNews - Published

Inside a coronavirus quarantined cruise ship

The coronavirus crisis is growing as more cruise ships are quarantined over infection fears. One in...
CBS News - Published


Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus continues to be on many people's minds, but it isn't stopping cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego from enjoying life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

The Coronavirus continues to be on people's minds, many cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego said it is not stopping them from enjoying life.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

