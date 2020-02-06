Global  

Amy Murray leaving Cincinnati City Council for Trump administration

Amy Murray leaving Cincinnati City Council for Trump administration

Amy Murray leaving Cincinnati City Council for Trump administration

Her new role, which she starts next month, will be director of small business programs for the Department of Defense.

She'll be overseeing small businesses that contract with the military.

In the meantime, however, she'll be trying to find her own replacement here in Cincinnati.
City Council approves 5-year deal with school district on abatements

The property tax abatement spigot in the city of Cincinnati is about to be turned back on. Cincinnati...
bizjournals - Published

Cincinnati councilwoman plans to resign

Cincinnati Councilwoman Amy Murray is expected to resign her seat on council to take a job with...
bizjournals - Published


