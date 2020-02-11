Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

There’s more than 2,000 dogs, but only one can take home the title of Best In Show.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock got a behind-the-scenes look at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which kicks off Monday at Madison Square Garden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The fast and the furriest: inside the weird world of dog agility – video [Video]The fast and the furriest: inside the weird world of dog agility – video

You've seen them on TV – the dogs who run, jump, balance and zig-zag on specially designed obstacle courses in the ultra-competitive sport of dog agility. We meet the dedicated handlers looking for..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 09:25Published

'Show-off' dog owner tries to leap across flooded path - falls in mud instead [Video]'Show-off' dog owner tries to leap across flooded path - falls in mud instead

This hilarious video shows the moment a "show-off" dog owner attempted to leap across a flooded path - only to slip and fall flat on his back in the mud. Harry Way, 19, was out for a walk with his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.