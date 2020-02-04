Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pete Buttigieg Supporters Hopeful Ahead Of NH Primary

Pete Buttigieg Supporters Hopeful Ahead Of NH Primary

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg Supporters Hopeful Ahead Of NH Primary

Pete Buttigieg Supporters Hopeful Ahead Of NH Primary

While Buttigieg is trailing Bernie Sanders in polls in New Hampshire ahead of the primary on Tuesday, his supporters are hopeful he will pull through after he won the Iowa caucus.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg makes history by winning the Iowa caucus with the slimmest of margins

Gay presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has made history by winning the Iowa caucus with a narrow...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Pete Buttigieg Iowa Voter Wants to Change Her Vote After Finding Out He's Gay (Video)

A woman in Iowa is making headlines for her reaction to finding out Democratic presidential hopeful...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KristinaRex

Kristina Rex RT @wbz: Pete Buttigieg Supporters Hopeful Ahead Of NH Primary @KristinaRex reports https://t.co/h2RadVQIvw 41 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Pete Buttigieg Supporters Hopeful Ahead Of NH Primary @KristinaRex reports https://t.co/h2RadVQIvw 1 hour ago

ohknowudidntt1

🇺🇸RePublic⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 In New Hampshire this weekend, Bernie Sanders supporters heckled Buttigieg by chanting ‘Wall Street Pete.’ Support… https://t.co/6ZhOYIsAtT 1 day ago

AliciaDD3

Alicia DD THE DAY JUDGE JUDY SAID SHE WAS ENDORSING MAYOR PETE I SUSPECTED THEY'VE ALREADY PICKED THEIR "DAUPHIN" FOR 2020. D… https://t.co/HpWYoSzDGe 5 days ago

BruceChambers

Bruce - #Trump2020 - #MAGA-#Patriot-Conservative Actor Jeffrey Wright called out Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg over what actor implied was conspicu… https://t.co/oF3X7tHvKo 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire [Video]Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the second release of the Democratic primary tracking poll. According to Business Insider, the poll was done by the University of New Hampshire. Even with the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden Launches Ad Campaign Against Pete Buttigieg [Video]Joe Biden Launches Ad Campaign Against Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden’s campaign released an attack ad about Pete Buttigieg’s accomplishments as a small town mayor. The ad compared Biden’s negotiations with Iran to Buttigieg’s negotiations with pet chip..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.