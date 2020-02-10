Global  

Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary State Policies

Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary State Policies

Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary State Policies

The lawsuit accuses New Jersey of violating federal law by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from sharing information.
Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary State Policies

U.S. Justice Department files new lawsuits in renewed push to pressure 'sanctuary cities'

The U.S. Justice Department ramped up its fight on Monday against states and municipalities that...
Reuters - Published


