Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO

Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO

Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the spread of coronavirus among those who had no history of travel to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” as people across China trickled back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Chris Dignam has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk WHO: Coronavirus cases outside China could be spark for bigger fire https://t.co/N0EIDFgOUi 29 seconds ago

owhy3

owhy3 Coronavirus Study Finds Incubation Period of Up to 24 Days @caixin UPDATES · several coronavirus cases in Europe… https://t.co/Ij7FnGfuJp 6 minutes ago

Nyingchok

ཐར་ལོ RT @StephenMcDonell: #China official #coronavirus NoS continue to rise: dead 1017; definitely infected 42,708; additional cases prob infect… 6 minutes ago

garimabhanot

Garima Bhanot RT @tfipost: A single #cruiseship carries the largest number of #Coronavirus cases outside of #China, and #Indians are stuck in it Many Ind… 7 minutes ago

WHODjibouti

WHO Djibouti 🔵 #coronavirus update from @WHO sitrep 10-02-2020 https://t.co/76zXLxIAJS No new countries reported cases - Global… https://t.co/fNfYydoVyg 15 minutes ago

ni2qf

MS. BROUSSEAU RT @Reuters: The World Health Organization raised concerns on Monday about the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not been t… 18 minutes ago

Mohamed26676150

Mohamed RT @Reuters: People across China trickled back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday as the government eased restrictions impose… 22 minutes ago

PastorChojecki

PastorChojecki RT @DrEricDing: Two eye popping numbers from an insightful interview with Dr Neil Ferguson of @MRC_Outbreak on #coronavirus interview: 1) C… 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak [Video]Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak

TAIWAN — Taiwan has drawn from lessons learned during the SARS epidemic to mount an effective and immediate response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, using three major steps. According to a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus [Video]What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.