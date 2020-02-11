Bangladeshis in India fear deportation, spike in border smuggling 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published Bangladeshis in India fear deportation, spike in border smuggling Bangladeshis living in India say a 'growing climate of hostility' is forcing them to return to their homeland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this