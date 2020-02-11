Police: 3 Women Caught On Surveillance Video Dragging 40-Year-Old Woman On Sidewalk During South Philadelphia Robbery

Three women were caught on surveillance video assaulting and robbing a 40-year-old woman in South Philadelphia.



Recent related videos from verified sources Philadelphia Police: Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money, Samsung Tablet And Coach Wallet From Olney Home Police are searching for a man wanted in the burglary of a home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:25Published 1 hour ago Police Release Video Of 2 Women They Say Drugged A Man Before Stealing Expensive Watches The alleged crime happened Oct. 28 of last year when police said two female suspects visited an exclusive restaurant in West Los Angeles at about 9:35 p.m. where they met the two male victims who were.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:28Published 16 hours ago