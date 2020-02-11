Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police: 3 Women Caught On Surveillance Video Dragging 40-Year-Old Woman On Sidewalk During South Philadelphia Robbery

Police: 3 Women Caught On Surveillance Video Dragging 40-Year-Old Woman On Sidewalk During South Philadelphia Robbery

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Police: 3 Women Caught On Surveillance Video Dragging 40-Year-Old Woman On Sidewalk During South Philadelphia Robbery

Police: 3 Women Caught On Surveillance Video Dragging 40-Year-Old Woman On Sidewalk During South Philadelphia Robbery

Three women were caught on surveillance video assaulting and robbing a 40-year-old woman in South Philadelphia.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Police: Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money, Samsung Tablet And Coach Wallet From Olney Home [Video]Philadelphia Police: Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money, Samsung Tablet And Coach Wallet From Olney Home

Police are searching for a man wanted in the burglary of a home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

Police Release Video Of 2 Women They Say Drugged A Man Before Stealing Expensive Watches [Video]Police Release Video Of 2 Women They Say Drugged A Man Before Stealing Expensive Watches

The alleged crime happened Oct. 28 of last year when police said two female suspects visited an exclusive restaurant in West Los Angeles at about 9:35 p.m. where they met the two male victims who were..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.