Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parts of Merseyside under water as flood warnings issued after Storm Ciara

Parts of Merseyside under water as flood warnings issued after Storm Ciara

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Parts of Merseyside under water as flood warnings issued after Storm Ciara

Parts of Merseyside under water as flood warnings issued after Storm Ciara

Heavy flooding around New Brighton Promenade in Wirral on England's northwest coast has prompted authorities to issue a warning to people to avoid the area.

Video shows the usually peaceful tourist spot of Marine Lake in New Brighton flooded today (February 11) during stormy conditions, causing the River Mersey to spill over the sea defences.

"In wild conditions and with a small crowd watching, the River Mersey really bared its teeth.

Strong winds and a lunchtime high tide made for explosive viewing in a usually peaceful location," the filmer told Newsflare.

Wirral Council tweeted: "Due to severe overtopping and some flooding, please avoid New Brighton Promenade if you can.

Kings Parade and Coastal Drive are now closed for safety reasons." The flooding comes after scores of residents across the UK have were evacuated from their homes due to Storm Ciara bringing heavy rain and 90mph winds.

Earlier on Tuesday, New Brighton lifeboat volunteers rescued a man who became stranded in flood water near Fort Perch Rock.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

schwabs52

Stephen Schwab Parts of Merseyside to go under water as flood warnings issued https://t.co/oSu29XtuqW 8 hours ago

BslashyP

Brian Pooley RT @LivEchonews: Parts of Merseyside will go under water ⚠️ https://t.co/h7FfzIJQVG 11 hours ago

LivEchonews

Liverpool Echo Parts of Merseyside will go under water ⚠️ https://t.co/h7FfzIJQVG 11 hours ago

SunnyJimmyD

JimmyD Parts of Merseyside to go under water as flood warnings issued https://t.co/i6xOMpm7FT 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Ciara sends water crashing over flood defences in Northern Ireland [Video]Storm Ciara sends water crashing over flood defences in Northern Ireland

Winds brought by Storm Ciara sends water crashing over flood defences in Harryville, Northern Ireland submerging a nearby children's play park on February 10.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Storm Ciara Is Battering the U.K. with Rain, Floods and Winds Up to 90mph [Video]Storm Ciara Is Battering the U.K. with Rain, Floods and Winds Up to 90mph

The United Kingdom is being battered by Storm Ciara bringing with it heavy rains and winds exceeding 90 miles an hour. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.