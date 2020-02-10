Parts of Merseyside under water as flood warnings issued after Storm Ciara

Heavy flooding around New Brighton Promenade in Wirral on England's northwest coast has prompted authorities to issue a warning to people to avoid the area.

Video shows the usually peaceful tourist spot of Marine Lake in New Brighton flooded today (February 11) during stormy conditions, causing the River Mersey to spill over the sea defences.

"In wild conditions and with a small crowd watching, the River Mersey really bared its teeth.

Strong winds and a lunchtime high tide made for explosive viewing in a usually peaceful location," the filmer told Newsflare.

Wirral Council tweeted: "Due to severe overtopping and some flooding, please avoid New Brighton Promenade if you can.

Kings Parade and Coastal Drive are now closed for safety reasons." The flooding comes after scores of residents across the UK have were evacuated from their homes due to Storm Ciara bringing heavy rain and 90mph winds.

Earlier on Tuesday, New Brighton lifeboat volunteers rescued a man who became stranded in flood water near Fort Perch Rock.