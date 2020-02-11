Global  

Isaac Wright Jr. Explains What Is Broken About America’s Judicial System

Isaac Wright Jr. is a self-proclaimed victim of a system that he says is "the best system in the world." He opens up about his real-life experience that is portrayed in the newest ABC series, "For Life." BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

