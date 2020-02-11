Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First Group Of Evacuees From China Released From Quarantine Tuesday

First Group Of Evacuees From China Released From Quarantine Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
First Group Of Evacuees From China Released From Quarantine Tuesday

First Group Of Evacuees From China Released From Quarantine Tuesday

Danya Bacchus reports on release of earliest arriving coronavirus evacuees from China (2-11-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. health official hopeful some evacuees may be released from quarantine today

An official from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said she hoped the first...
Reuters - Published

AP Top Stories

Here's the latest for Tuesday, February 11: Voting underway for New Hampshire primary; Heavy rain,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fight2dieV

Fight2Die_VET First group of US coronavirus evacuees from China leaving quarantine after 2 weeks https://t.co/akWAvKy8L3 31 minutes ago

USMCMom2016

USMC-Mom2016 RT @MilitaryTimes: First group of US evacuees from China leaving quarantine after 2 weeks https://t.co/P9JT25LKZm https://t.co/Y2f4tTyIgG 1 hour ago

hansoconner1

hans oconner RT @cnni: No one in the first group of Americans evacuated on a flight from Wuhan, China, has tested positive for coronavirus, health offic… 2 hours ago

AntavioneJ

Antavione Jenkins RT @AirForceTimes: First group of US coronavirus evacuees from China leaving quarantine after 2 weeks https://t.co/xaLoQjJIzw https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

AirForceTimes

Air Force Times First group of US coronavirus evacuees from China leaving quarantine after 2 weeks https://t.co/xaLoQjJIzw https://t.co/InoYqx5JOq 2 hours ago

Aldebaran_4

Aldebaran RT @CNN: No one in the first group of Americans evacuated on a flight from Wuhan, China, has tested positive for coronavirus, health offici… 3 hours ago

just_mindy

MLH ♥️ @My13thStation @Breaking911 This is a different group from the group being released today. The group being release… https://t.co/c3sz8kSWzy 3 hours ago

ManByTheBay

Eileen Manyin RT @Marinetimes: First group of US coronavirus evacuees from China leaving quarantine after 2 weeks https://t.co/xSYXiiLSdk https://t.co/DR… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Coronavirus Evacuees To Be Released From Quarantine [Video]First Coronavirus Evacuees To Be Released From Quarantine

On Tuesday, the first group of evacuees from coronavirus outbreak China will be released from their 14-day quarantine at March Air Base in Southern California. The evacuees include a woman from Palo..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:33Published

Federal Quarantine Ends For First Group Evacuated From China [Video]Federal Quarantine Ends For First Group Evacuated From China

The nearly 200 people at March Air Reserve Base have been in quarantine after being evacuated from the Chinese city where coronavirus originated. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.