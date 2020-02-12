How Chicago prosecutors say Jussie Smollett staged his attack

Visit archive.nextanimationstudio.com for news animations.

A year after claiming he was the victim of a hate crime, Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts for filing false reports.

USA Today reports that Smollett told cops he was beaten by two masked men on January 29, 2019.

But Chicago investigators now say the actor planned the attack.

Court documents indicate that on January 22, Smollett received a threatening letter at work.

It came with a white powdery substance later determined to be ibuprofen.

Disappointed by the studio's handling of the letter, the actor met with friend Abel Osundairo and Abel's brother Ola three days later, and asked them to stage an attack on him.

According to prosecutors, Smollett wanted the assault to happen the night of January 28.

He told Abel to hurt him but not too badly, and Ola to put a rope around his neck, pour gasoline on him, and yell, "This is MAGA country!" He then gave them $100 to buy rope, gasoline, ski masks, gloves, and baseball caps needed for the attack.

On January 27, Smollett drove the brothers to the scene where he wanted the assault to take place, pointing out a surveillance camera that would capture the incident.

He told them to pour bleach instead of gasoline, not to bring their phones, then gave a $3,500 personal check to Abel.

A flight delay on Smollett's part pushed the plan back to the 29th.

The actor called Abel at 12:49 a.m.

Once his plane landed.

Minutes later, the brothers hailed an Uber, switching to a cab midway that took them three blocks from the scene.

The attack took place at 2:04 a.m.

As instructed, though out of view of the camera.

The brothers fled the scene after, taking a taxi home.

