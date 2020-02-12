Global  

Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Sen.

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen.

Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic primary

Bernie Sanders has taken the win in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary.
Sanders calls New Hampshire win ‘beginning of the end’ for Trump

A triumphant Bernie Sanders said Tuesday night that his New Hampshire primary victory is the...
New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders [Video]New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked New Hampshire voters for his primary win and described it as "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary

A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020

