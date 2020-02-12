Global  

2020 Presidential Bid Ends For Michael Bennet

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
2020 Presidential Bid Ends For Michael BennetColorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBS NewsReutersMarketWatchTIME


Bennet ends 2020 bid after poor showing in New Hampshire

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday, failing to break out of a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TIME



Recent related videos from verified sources

In New Hampshire, Bennet Ends 2020 Presidential Bid [Video]In New Hampshire, Bennet Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:26Published

Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race

His national polling average was less than 1% throughout his campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

