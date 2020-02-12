Global  

Michael Buble explains social media departure

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Michael Buble stopped sharing personal photos on Instagram because he didn't want to be a "narcissistic d**k" and was keen to be more "present" for his family.
