Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs

The S&amp;P 500 and the Nasdaq inched up to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday after Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenkontractor

greenkontractor S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs... 2 hours ago

Overlooked_Inc

OVERLOOKED S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record closing highs for second day. Download the app or click on… https://t.co/4imL5XTtuL 6 hours ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Nasdaq, S&P edge to closing records as virus fears ebb https://t.co/qTsiPslTWW https://t.co/FTO0bZazwn 10 hours ago

RandGolletz

Rand Golletz S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs https://t.co/9DCC3nG3DR https://t.co/er8IRmqP5x 11 hours ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama S&P 500, Nasdaq inch higher to new all-time highs as coronavirus fears wane. https://t.co/kkE7VvXIF5 @ReutersMoney… https://t.co/mvgrX908me 11 hours ago

newsfilterio

For Investors, From Investors US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record closing highs for 2nd day $DJD https://t.co/wFFqQGhjWn 12 hours ago

newsfilterio

For Investors, From Investors S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record closing highs for second day $MSFT $AMZN $AAPL $TMUS $S https://t.co/VytzNx0xSY 12 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs - https://t.co/Cqtu5IFkgX https://t.co/E4pN9OJRdd 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs [Video]S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched up to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday after Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism [Video]S&P 500, Nasdaq High On Coronavirus Optimism

(Reuters) - The S&amp;P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.