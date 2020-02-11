S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched up to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday after Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April. Fred Katayama reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this greenkontractor S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs... 2 hours ago OVERLOOKED S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record closing highs for second day. Download the app or click on… https://t.co/4imL5XTtuL 6 hours ago The Pakistan Post Nasdaq, S&P edge to closing records as virus fears ebb https://t.co/qTsiPslTWW https://t.co/FTO0bZazwn 10 hours ago Rand Golletz S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs https://t.co/9DCC3nG3DR https://t.co/er8IRmqP5x 11 hours ago Fred Katayama S&P 500, Nasdaq inch higher to new all-time highs as coronavirus fears wane. https://t.co/kkE7VvXIF5 @ReutersMoney… https://t.co/mvgrX908me 11 hours ago For Investors, From Investors US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record closing highs for 2nd day $DJD https://t.co/wFFqQGhjWn 12 hours ago For Investors, From Investors S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record closing highs for second day $MSFT $AMZN $AAPL $TMUS $S https://t.co/VytzNx0xSY 12 hours ago e-news.US S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to record highs - https://t.co/Cqtu5IFkgX https://t.co/E4pN9OJRdd 14 hours ago