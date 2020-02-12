Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett was charged for a six-count felony indictment accusing him of stagina phony hate crime The charges came after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors.

Smollet’s lawyer said the special prosecutor’s use of police detectives raised “serious questions” about the prosecution’s integrity.

She said the previous charges “were appropriately dismissed” because of lack of evidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again on Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

After his case is re-examined by a special prosecutor, the former 'Empire' actor has been indicted on...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersJapan TodayCBC.caJust JaredCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

soniaerasmus

Sonia /🌟🌟🌟Trump2020 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Last month a Judge ordered Google to turn over a full year of the actor’s data as part of special prosecutor probe. Tod… 37 seconds ago

jmsabin10_jeff

Jeff RT @CCM1956: Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on NEW CHARGES in alleged January 2019 attack that he was involved in He must be held accounta… 4 minutes ago

gretchen_news

Gretchen Ross New charges for actor Jussie Smollett: https://t.co/AfuZAc62zV 5 minutes ago

Maureen51238595

Maureen Johnson RT @itvnews: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges accused of lying to police https://t.co/u1uD153FCG https://t.co/juLmeYhMEw 7 minutes ago

CBNNews

CBN News Actor Jussie Smollett Faces 6 New Charges in Chicago https://t.co/j8tpp0ZFZX 11 minutes ago

BoteroStar

Star RT @business: Jussie Smollett was indicted for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly… 17 minutes ago

carlabrown3721

candygirl123 RT @Suntimes: BREAKING: Actor Jussie Smollett will be indicted today on new charges related to the alleged racist attack he reported to pol… 17 minutes ago

nooil4pacifists

❌ NoOil4Pacifists ❌ Actor Jussie Smollett Indicted For Second Time on Charges of Faking Hate Crime Grand jury indicted actor Jussie S… https://t.co/3hNyUyowEF 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports [Video]Jussie Smollett is indicted for filing false hate crime reports

A Cook County grand jury indicted the former 'Empire' star on six charges of disorderly conduct.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax [Video]Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.