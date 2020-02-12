Actor Jussie Smollett Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett was charged for a six-count felony indictment accusing him of stagina phony hate crime The charges came after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors.

Smollet’s lawyer said the special prosecutor’s use of police detectives raised “serious questions” about the prosecution’s integrity.

She said the previous charges “were appropriately dismissed” because of lack of evidence.