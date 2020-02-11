Global  

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
T-Mobile edged closer to a takeover of Sprint after a federal judge on Tuesday approved the deal, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise prices.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
