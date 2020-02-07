Cruiseliner Diamond Princess now has the largest cluster of covid-19 cases outside of China 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:36s - Published Cruiseliner Diamond Princess now has the largest cluster of covid-19 cases outside of China Cruiseliner Diamond Princess now has the largest cluster of covid-19 cases outside of China Cruiseliner Diamond Princess now has the largest cluster of covid-19 cases outside of China

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Live Updates: Cruise Ship Off Japan Now Has 61 Cases The jump in the number of cases on the Diamond Princess came as the death toll from the virus in...

NYTimes.com - Published 5 days ago



Coronavirus: Japan confirms most infections outside China The newly named COVID-19 virus has now infected almost 50,000 people worldwide, with 174 cases on...

Deutsche Welle - Published 50 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this