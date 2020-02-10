Global  

UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash

UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash

UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash

Flight with about 20 people takes off, after legal battle and calls to halt deportations due to civil rights concerns.
UK proceeds with deportation flight

It comes after a court ruling put restrictions on who the government could deport to Jamaica.
BBC News - Published

Minister insists forced deportation flight is reasonable despite criticism

A senior minister has defended a plan to push on with a flight deporting 50 people to Jamaica despite...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight [Video]London police scuffle with protesters demonstrating against Jamaica deportation flight

Tensions were running high in Parliament Square, London on Monday (February 10) as protesters gathered in a last-minute bid to stop a deportation flight bound for Jamaica on February 11 at..

Jamaica 50: Nick Ferrari rows with campaigner over deportation flight [Video]Jamaica 50: Nick Ferrari rows with campaigner over deportation flight

Jamaica 50: Nick Ferrari rows with campaigner over deportation flight

