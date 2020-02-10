UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:51s - Published UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash Flight with about 20 people takes off, after legal battle and calls to halt deportations due to civil rights concerns.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources UK proceeds with deportation flight It comes after a court ruling put restrictions on who the government could deport to Jamaica.

BBC News - Published 1 day ago



Minister insists forced deportation flight is reasonable despite criticism A senior minister has defended a plan to push on with a flight deporting 50 people to Jamaica despite...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this