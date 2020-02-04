Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Much Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Cost?

How Much Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Cost?

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
How Much Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Cost?

How Much Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Cost?

The human cost of the coronavirus outbreak in China continues to grow, but what will the economic cost be?

China has the second largest GDP and one of the fastest-growing economies so the financial impact of the outbreak is likely to be felt around the world.

We speak to economist Dr Jan Knoerich from King’s College London about just how big a shockwave this is likely to cause and what it means for the UK’s economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Here's how much 13 Asian stock markets have fallen during the coronavirus outbreak

Here's how much 13 Asian stock markets have fallen during the coronavirus outbreak· *Asian markets aren't seeing the same bounce-back that US stocks have enjoyed, as enduring...
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus Outbreak May Halve China's Smartphone Sales in First Quarter

Smartphone sales in China could be reduced by as much as 50 percent in the first quarter of 2020...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app [Video]China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app

BEIJING — China has apparently launched an app that allows people to check whether they have been at risk of catching you-know-what. The BBC reports that the "close contact detector" tells users if..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published

Scott Dorval's On Your Side Forecast - Tuesday 2/11/20 [Video]Scott Dorval's On Your Side Forecast - Tuesday 2/11/20

More Sunshine until the Weekend

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 04:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.