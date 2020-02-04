How Much Will The Coronavirus Outbreak Cost?

The human cost of the coronavirus outbreak in China continues to grow, but what will the economic cost be?

China has the second largest GDP and one of the fastest-growing economies so the financial impact of the outbreak is likely to be felt around the world.

We speak to economist Dr Jan Knoerich from King’s College London about just how big a shockwave this is likely to cause and what it means for the UK’s economy.