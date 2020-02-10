Nurses fighting coronavirus in China shave their hair to improve their work efficiency

Four female nurses sent to Wuhan to help fight the coronavirus had their hair shaved to maximise their work efficiency.

The touching video shows female nurses voluntarily having their long hair completely shaved off on the first day they arrived in Wuhan.

The 26-year-old nurse named Ding Danyi could not hold her tears back during the hair shaving, "I keep the long hair for a long time, I did not even want to cut a little bit.

But in order to fight against the virus, it is worth to shave all my hair." According to reports, by having no hair it allows the nurses to remove and put on their protective clothing quickly.