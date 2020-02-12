Global  

Palo Alto Woman, Daughter Return Home After 14-Day Coronavirus Quarantine

Palo Alto Woman, Daughter Return Home After 14-Day Coronavirus Quarantine

Palo Alto Woman, Daughter Return Home After 14-Day Coronavirus Quarantine

A Palo Alto woman and her daughter returned home late Tuesday night after being quarantined for two weeks.

The pair were among the evacuees who were airlifted out of China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(2/12/20)
