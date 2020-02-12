Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BP > BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major

BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major

BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major

BP plans deep cuts to its carbon emissions by 2050, with its new chief executive setting one of the oil sector's most ambitious targets and the biggest overhaul in the company's history.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major

BP chief executive Bernard Looney may be new to the job, but he's already set the oil giant an ambitious goal: He wants it to produce net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In a Wednesday (February 12) statement posted on Instagram Looney said "We need to reinvent BP," The targets would represent the biggest overhaul in the company's history, but for the time being the plans are light on detail, with nothing to say about how they'd be achieved.

What has been made clear is BP's absolute net zero carbon target relating to every barrel it produces, from the well to the petrol station.

It does not include oil products BP markets, but doesn't produce itself.

The challenge ahead looks large for the group.

It produced around 2.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019.

And now aims to reduce its emissions to net zero from around 415 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year.

On Wednesday shares in BP were up over 1% following Looney's announcement.



Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

maxcaulfield

Maxwell Caulfield Beyond worrisome in 2019 the US & Brazil both hit record 1,000,000,000 barrel oil + gas extraction levels! On the u… https://t.co/Jl0XTnXbQ1 20 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' #oil major - https://t.co/pJCk9njveq 49 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney ‘reinvents’ oil major https://t.co/NZXRPCXKQC 1 hour ago

Islabin

Isla Binnie BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major @Reuters https://t.co/BnbtdSI8lB 3 hours ago

ChrisWright162

Chris Wright That’s it, what’s the quickest way to set up an offsetting company? https://t.co/GUFtfpucbv 3 hours ago

EINShellNews

EIN Shell News BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major https://t.co/FaL1NFSnar 3 hours ago

EINRenewables

EIN Renewable Energy BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major https://t.co/5un4PeUG19 3 hours ago

EINElectricPwr

EIN Electric Power BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major https://t.co/5QfkYkg2sR 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major [Video]BP deepens emissions targets as CEO Looney 'reinvents' oil major

BP plans deep cuts to its carbon emissions by 2050, with its new chief executive setting one of the oil sector&apos;s most ambitious targets and the biggest overhaul in the company&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.