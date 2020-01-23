Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes Williamson had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

The No.

1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has been surprised by his performance through nine games.

Zion Williamson, via statement Zion Williamson, via statement Williamson tore his meniscus during the preseason and did not make his debut until Jan.

22.

His teammate, Lonzo Ball, said that Portland "didn't have an answer" for Williamson on Tuesday night.

Lonzo Ball, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Zion Williamson surprises himself with dominant 31-point display https://t.co/8dgJP2mrqT https://t.co/QJky0vN9n0 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.