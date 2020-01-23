Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes Williamson had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

The No.

1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has been surprised by his performance through nine games.

Zion Williamson, via statement Zion Williamson, via statement Williamson tore his meniscus during the preseason and did not make his debut until Jan.

22.

His teammate, Lonzo Ball, said that Portland "didn't have an answer" for Williamson on Tuesday night.

Lonzo Ball, via statement