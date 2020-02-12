Global  

'The French Dispatch' Trailer

The French Dispatch Trailer - A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch" magazine.
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' trailer is 100% Wes Anderson

In a French city, far, far away, an expat journalist (Bill Murray) assembled the finest reporters he...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipIndian Express


Timothee Chalamet Bares His Body in a Bathtub for 'French Dispatch' Trailer!

Timothee Chalamet is showing off his bare body while taking a bath in the trailer for The French...
Just Jared - Published


toriabo

Victoria Baux The French Dispatch, a love letter to journalism, and Wes Anderson. Oh we've been waiting for that trailer. https://t.co/a1P6fZM0Iw 9 seconds ago

michaelsstench

asma ♡ trailer for french dispatch got timmy looking cute 42 seconds ago

willcarmy003

William Carmichael RT @EW: Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch trailer unveils his 'love letter to journalists' https://t.co/fx1j7qhA87 1 minute ago

ClemKey29

ClemKey RT @IndieWire: #TheFrenchDispatch Trailer: Wes Anderson Directs Chalamet, Swinton, Murray, and More https://t.co/DQ90PPmOJn https://t.co/bT… 1 minute ago

DKU_3

Sad wolf RT @Nerdbunker: Confira o trailer de The French Dispatch, novo filme de Wes Anderson https://t.co/y6xq74NTmO https://t.co/pCiLmv5TvF 1 minute ago

pauliebadabing

paulie @ATLsOwnJC Imagine a Wes Anderson action film, there were bits from The French Dispatch trailer that show he can do… https://t.co/nMVjZfPoqB 1 minute ago

willcarmy003

William Carmichael RT @getFANDOM: Multiple stories collide in the first trailer for Wes Anderson's #TheFrenchDispatch (or 'The French Dispatch of the Liberty,… 2 minutes ago

eldineet

BRAT ♡ @RealChalamet me after watching the french dispatch trailer and meeting zeffirelli https://t.co/YMWHzqdMzM 2 minutes ago


Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer [Video]Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Drops First Trailer The film reaches the big screen this summer on July 24. The comedy-drama, which is set in the 20th century, is the 10th film from Anderson...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

First trailer drops for Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' [Video]First trailer drops for Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'

A trailer was released on Wednesday (February 12) for director Wes Anderson&apos;s highly anticipated new film &quot;The French Dispatch&quot;. The movie, which is scheduled for release in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

