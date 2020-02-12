Verstappen takes Red Bull’s new RB16 F1 car for a quick test spin

SHOWS: SILVERSTONE, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 12, 2020) (RED BULL CONTENT POOL - NO USE ON YOUTUBE.

F1 DRIVER, MAX VERSTAPPEN, PULLING OUT IN THE NEW ASTON MARTIN RED BULL RACING RB16 FORMULA ONE CAR FOR A TEST DRIVE 2.

VARIOUS OF VERSTAPPEN DURING TEST DRIVE ON COURSE 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RED BULL RACING'S F1 DRIVER, MAX VERSTAPPEN, SAYING: "Yeah, we're here in Silverstone, it's nice and warm… not [laughs].

But yeah, filming day, first time out in the car.

I've been driving already a bit.

So, yeah, good first impressions." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RED BULL RACING'S TEAM BOSS, CHRISTIAN HORNER, SAYING: "It's fantastic to see the RB16 on track for the first time, you know, in cold weather at Silverstone.

But it's the start of a new season.

It's always exciting at the beginning of a new year to see the car hit the track for the first time." STORY: The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 Formula One car for the 2020 season was unveiled at a private test session held at the Silverstone Circuit in England on Wednesday (February 12).

Dutchman Max Verstappen drove the car around the circuit for the first time watched by teammate Alexander Albon of Thailand and team boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen, aged 22, took third place in the 2019 F1 championships, winning the German and Brazilian races as well as finishing on the podium in six other Grands Prix.

The Dutchman has been with Red Bull since 2016, winning in his first race for the team at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Last month, he signed a contract to remain with the team until the end of 2023.

Albon, who will drive the car at the first official test in Barcelona later this month, finished eighth in 2019, his best performance being fourth place in Japan.

The 23-year-old replaced Pierre Gasly in the team at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix and has produced a series of consistent drives, finishing in the top six of all but one of his nine races for the team so far which helped Aston Martin Red Bull Racing take third place in the constructors' championship.

The season opens in Melbourne, Australia on March 15.

(Production: Mike Brock, Kurt Michael Hall)