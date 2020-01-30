Global  

Nissan Sues Former Chairman Carlos Ghosn Over 'Corrupt' Actions

Nissan Sues Former Chairman Carlos Ghosn Over 'Corrupt' Actions

Nissan Sues Former Chairman Carlos Ghosn Over 'Corrupt' Actions

Nissan is suing its former chairman Carlos Ghosn for $90 million over his alleged misconduct.
Nissan sues Ghosn, seeking damages for property, jet use

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan filed a civil suit Wednesday seeking 10 billion yen ($91 million) in damages...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Nissan seeks $91 million in damages from Ghosn over financial misconduct charges

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former Chairman...
Reuters - Published


Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman [Video]Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a civil suit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $91 million in damages over his alleged financial misconduct. Matt Larotonda reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Japan Issues Warrants For Ghosn, Men Suspected Of Helping Him Escape [Video]Japan Issues Warrants For Ghosn, Men Suspected Of Helping Him Escape

Three Americans are accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to avoid prosecution.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

