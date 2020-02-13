Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia

"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia

"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia

Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that ever lived.

Gloria Tso reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Stupendous turtle' fossil discovered in Colombia [Video]"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia

Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that ever lived. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.