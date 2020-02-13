Global  

Karnataka bandh: Stones pelted at bus; pro-Kannada group meets CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka bandh: Stones pelted at bus; pro-Kannada group meets CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka bandh: Stones pelted at bus; pro-Kannada group meets CM Yediyurappa

Stones were pelted at a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet as pro-Kannada groups called a Karnataka bandh.
26wpg

Akki RT @ANI: Mangaluru: Stones pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet. Several pro-Kannada groups have called for Karnataka bandh tod… 34 minutes ago

gossiper_BO

Gossiper.UK Box Office RT @gossiper_: #Karnataka Bandh intensifies: Reservation of jobs for locals. #AndhraPradesh bus pelted with stones. https://t.co/U6CAICz… 2 hours ago

gossiper_

Gossiper.UK #Karnataka Bandh intensifies: Reservation of jobs for locals. #AndhraPradesh bus pelted with stones. https://t.co/U6CAICzbIZ 2 hours ago

4minar1

Mohammed Khan At first I'm not against Bandh/Strikes from parties/People but those people who are in pain, Bcoz of… https://t.co/zBEbJQNvEK 2 hours ago

ajmalsami

ajmal sami RT @firstpost: Several pro-#Kannada outfits called for a bandh on Thursday, demanding implementation of the #SarojiniMahishi report by prov… 2 hours ago

bohara_navneet

NB Congratulations you deserve the best of best jobs #KarnatakaBandh Pelting stones !! What a skill https://t.co/xFYeyzJAn2 2 hours ago

yogeshgoa27

[email protected] RT @PrakashWKamat: Karnataka bandh today: Stones pelted on Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet https://t.co/pJUiRrJ5fs Source : "Oneindia"… 3 hours ago

PrakashWKamat

Prakash W. Kamat Karnataka bandh today: Stones pelted on Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet https://t.co/pJUiRrJ5fs Source : "Onei… https://t.co/j4Wh4ASTVV 3 hours ago

